We Don’t Worry About These Messes In Our House Anymore [LIST]

There are a lot of tedious parenting tasks. Bath time is one of them for me; it’s just not my favorite. But my son loves the water, so I feel like I should at least give him enough time to enjoy it. During that time, there are a good 10 to 15 minutes where I’m just watching him so he doesn’t stand up or fall over. I have to stay in the bathroom obviously so there isn’t much I can get done. I usually scroll through Instagram for the fourteen thousandth time that day. But then last night, while I was filling up the tub and my husband was stripping down the babes in the other room, it hit me — my skin could be microdermabrasing. A mask could be seeping in and working its magic as my child splashes half his water onto my clothes. The bottle was sitting right there in that drawer. I quickly slathered on the delicious-smelling green goo as my husband plopped my son in the tub. Voila, I was getting some very satisfying self-care during one of my least favorite parenting routines. I could have still been Insta-scrolling while the mask did its thing, but I had momentum now because what else could I get done while also keeping one eye on the tub? I probably had another 8.5 minutes until I needed to start actually washing my child. Working out was the last thing in the world I felt like doing on a Wednesday evening. But doing 15 standing squats would hardly make me break a sweat. I could commit to that. So I counted out the reps, and it was feeling pretty good. It was actually giving me a little boost. Leo looked over and laughed at me because I was bobbing up and down like a lunatic (with a green face), so I put a little more gusto into it to make him laugh harder. His laughter peaked when I hit 17 so I couldn’t stop then — he was having a blast. I was working out. And it was bath time.