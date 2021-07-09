This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Sometimes going out to eat isn't about the main course, but about a flavorful side or extra that makes the entire experience more delicious. Anyone who's enjoyed a meal at Cracker Barrel has hopefully experienced the rich sweetness of their fried apples, which is served as a side but is tasty enough to warrant a visit all by itself. While you can buy a jarred version made at the restaurant, the cost adds up fast once you realize how perfectly compatible the sauce is with a number of dishes (or simply eaten by the spoonful!) and you find yourself buying jars of the stuff all the time.