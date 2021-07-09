Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why They Loved Ed Solomon’s Script

DOUBLE TAKE is a series within Cinema Quarantino that touches upon an actor’s career through a selected list of movies to watch. Not to be taken scholarly or seriously. Long ago, there was a rumor in my high school about Boston becoming Hollywood of the East Coast, which probably derived from the increasing number of productions in or around the city. Talking about it had sparked some humble recollections of those who rose from our neighborhoods (unfortunately, the BU alumni won’t be discussed here — sorry, Julianne Moore!). Several actors have become prominent Boston Bros who collectively represent the outsider’s perspective of the city: white, male, ambiguously working-class-looking. I have no intention of covering the entire legion (especially Mark “I forgive myself for being racist” Wahlberg), nor do I feel that they necessarily deserve any more praise than same-tier peers. When I decided on Ben Affleck, I do it in the spirit that he’s what the city deserves.