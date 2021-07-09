Local VFW posts threaten legal action over alleged contract breach after proposed hotel sale

HAZARD — This month, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, along with several other local quilt shops across the region will participate in the area's first “Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop” to promote small businesses in each participating city. The theme of this year's Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop is a patriotic theme using the colors red, white and blue. The event will be held from July 9-17. Participating shops include Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard; Bridgett's Quilting and Fabric Shop in Pikeville; The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop in Pikeville; The Fabric House in Pound, Virginia; Sew-N-Love Shoppe in Prestonsburg; Gran Gran's Quilting in Paintsville; and Quilter's Play House in Ulysses. Each of these shops will have two special block patterns, except for The Pink Bobbin Quilting Shop and Sew-N-Love Shoppe which will have three blocks for sale.