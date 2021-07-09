Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Local VFW posts threaten legal action over alleged contract breach after proposed hotel sale

By Nicole Ziege @NicoleZiege
Appalachian News-Express
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

East Kentucky veterans met with Pikeville city leaders on July 6 to voice their concerns regarding a proposed sale of Pikeville’s Hilton Garden Inn, as well as potential legal action they may take against the hotel for an alleged contract violation. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville...

news-expressky.com

Pikeville, KY
