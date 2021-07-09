Amid speculation, no casino application yet for Norfolk

There is still no application before the City of Norfolk for a horse track or casino in Norfolk. But that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation that it will be happening. With proposals to build racetracks and casinos seemingly everywhere in Nebraska, many are speculating that it also will be happening in Norfolk. Already, there are proposals to build them in North Platte, York and Bellevue. Plans also were announced this month for a casino and track to be built in Columbus and operating as early as 2022.