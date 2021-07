GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The top 10 most dangerous intersections in Genesee County are spread through multiple municipalities, with only two in the city of Flint. A study from Michigan Auto Law evaluated police crash report data for 2020, and determined the top three most dangerous intersections in Genesee County were Corunna Road and I-75 in Flint Township, Bristol Road and Grand Traverse Street in Burton and Lapeer Road and State Road, Davison Township, according to a release from the law firm.