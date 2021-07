Saban Films has landed North American and U.K. rights to action thriller Ida Red, starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo. The film — the product of one of the few feature shoots that took place during the summer of 2020 — was directed by John Swab (Body Brokers, Run With the Hunted), who described it as “the neo-Western story of an American crime family in the Oklahoma heartland.”