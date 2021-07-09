Levi’s Taps BMX, Skateboarding Pros for ‘More Than Medals’ Campaign
Levi’s is digging its heels further into the world of BMX. Last month, the heritage denim brand took the Olympic world stage as the official apparel provider for the USA Cycling team in partnership with Champion. It’s now working in tandem with two of the biggest names in BMX and skateboarding, Hannah Roberts and Zion Wright, on a “More than Medals” campaign that channels the brand’s longstanding values of authenticity, community and self-expression.sourcingjournal.com
Comments / 0