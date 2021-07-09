JACK FIRE AT 5,477 ACRES, ZERO PERCENT CONTAINMENT

The Jack Fire is estimated at 5,477 acres with zero percent containment, as of mid-day Friday. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Team said fire crews continue to scout and construct primary, alternative and contingency containment lines around the fire. On Thursday, a considerable amount of work was focused on areas north of Highway 138E. The update said crews prepped road systems and constructed hand line to hold the fire near Ragged Edge. Firefighters also spent time working in and around Horseshoe Bend to keep the fire out of the campground.