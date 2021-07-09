Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on ‘Black Widow’ and How Yelena Belova Changed From Early Versions of the Script

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Cate Shortland's Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh about making the latest Marvel movie. During the interview, they revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, how Pugh's character (Yelena Belova) changed from early versions of the script, the way they each collaborated with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, filming part of the Morocco sequence in one take, and more. In addition, Johansson talked about how much respect Prescott and Shortland had for one another saying they “both wanted the action and the drama…they wanted the dramatic story…the emotion of the story to actually inform the action set pieces and that’s when you get the most gritty, fun to watch stuff.”

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
William Hurt
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Florence
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Black Widow#Premiere Access#Marvel#Captain America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Black Widow Yelena Belova Diorama Statue Arrives At Iron Studios

Marvel fans are finally about to dive deeper into the past of Natasha Romanoff with the upcoming MCU film Black Widow. The film will take place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. We do know it will introduce some new Marvel Comics characters into the fold, like Red Guardian and Yelena Belova. Iron Studios is celebrating the debut of Black Widow in theaters with their own set of diorama statues. We have already seen Taskmaster get him, and now it's time for Yelena Beltova to step into the spotlight. Coming in at 7" tall, the statue shows off Yelena in her white tactical uniform on a rubble display base.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Who Is New MCU Star, Yelena Belova, From Black Widow?

Geeks all over the Ark-La-Tex are getting back to the movies, and back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in droves today as Black Widow debuts (finally). The movie was supposed to be released back in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, the movie was delayed until this summer.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Pregnant

A new report suggests that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with her second child. It’s hard to believe it but Marvel’s Black Widow is finally upon us. After a tumultuous release schedule thanks to COVID-19, the film is finally set to release in theatres and Disney Plus via Premiere Access this Friday. Set to focus on Natasha Romanoff’s surrogate family, the film is expected to give fans greater context into the character’s origins, as well as the mysterious Black Widow program that she was part of. With the film releasing in just a few short days, the press tour is ramping up. While in-person events and interviews have already happened for Marvel’s latest, star Scarlett Johansson has been keeping up with virtual appearances.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

'As a woman you have to be your own ally – we are undermined, underserved, under-appreciated and underpaid': Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh kick sexism in the balls

In the latest monthly column, Josh Smith Meets…Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as they open up about becoming their own allies in a sexist world…. Superhero movies have long been the arena for celebrating male power. But then came the record breaking Wonder Woman, the highflying Captain Marvel and now the Avenger herself, Scarlett Johansson has graduated to having her own Marvel movie franchise, Black Widow, and she’s employed a new gen hero too, Florence Pugh’s Yelena. And it’s about bloody time!
Theater & DanceBoston Herald

Florence Pugh ready to duke it out in ‘Black Widow’

Florence Pugh, who stars as Natalia Romanova’s long-lost sister in this week’s “Black Widow,” is no stranger to roles that require a tough, demanding physicality. To star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Fighting for My Family” as an English teenager determined to join the WWE, Pugh literally went to the mat.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Why Florence Pugh Was The First Choice For Yelena Belova

Black Widow director Cate Shortland revealed why Florence Pugh was her first choice to play Yelena Belova. Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Black Widow movie finally hit theaters and Disney Plus through Premier Access this weekend, and fans have been excited to return to the movies for the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One particular standout from the film amongst critics and fans alike is the introduction of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Name A Cooler Duo: “Black Widow” Stars Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Talk Their Meme-able Chemistry In Marvel’s Movie-Of-The-Moment

After months of delays and fan grumblings, Marvel’s long-awaited Action blockbuster “Black Widow” is finally ready for its moment as the most anticipated summer release since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”. The action-packed spy thriller follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a...
Moviesbluzz.org

How A Sisterly Friendship Helped Florence Pugh Through Black Widow

It’s mid-afternoon on a hot September day in 2019 when the actress Florence Pugh sweeps into the press tent at Pinewood Studios, located in a rural town outside London, with a secret weapon: a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “Do you want one?” she goads, outstretching the open bag...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Director Teases Sequel Featuring Yelena Belova

It has already been established that Black Widow is going to be a one-shot standalone film. After all, Natasha Romanoff's story has already come to an end after what happened in Avengers: Endgame. Nevertheless, director Cate Shortland may have confirmed that we'll be getting Black Widow 2. In addition to...
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
Moviesgallupsun.com

‘Black Widow’ struggles to decide whether to be a spy movie or a superhero flick

This film will be released at theaters July 9. It will also be available through Disney+ with Premier Access. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it has now been more than two years since a movie based on a Marvel superhero has been released. For comic book fans, it has been a long wait, but a new title has finally arrived that officially kicks off a new phase in the comic book studio’s plans. “Black Widow” is a prequel based on the popular Russian spy who played a supporting role in many titles over the past decade. As expected, the action on display is fun to watch, but the story seems to be indecisive, attempting to combine elements of a more realistic spy movie with superhero elements thrown in.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
Movieswmleader.com

Black Widow Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Scarlett Johansson-Florence Pugh’s Marvel Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow which was one of the most anticipated films of the year has released in the USA and other countries of the world today on July 9. Black Widow has not released on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India as the makers eye for a theatrical release in the country. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the Disney+ OTT platform for its global subscribers, Black Widow has become a victim of piracy. Black Widow is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. Scarlett Johansson-Florence Pugh’s Marvel movie is the recent target and is out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Black Widow download, Black Widow download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Black Widow 2021 in 1080 HD download. Black Widow Release in India: Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Film Will NOT be Available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9 – Here’s Why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy