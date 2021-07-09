Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on ‘Black Widow’ and How Yelena Belova Changed From Early Versions of the Script

With director Cate Shortland's Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh about making the latest Marvel movie. During the interview, they revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, how Pugh's character (Yelena Belova) changed from early versions of the script, the way they each collaborated with second unit director Darrin Prescott (who has previously worked on Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Drive, Deadpool 2, and the John Wick movies) on the film's action sequences, filming part of the Morocco sequence in one take, and more. In addition, Johansson talked about how much respect Prescott and Shortland had for one another saying they “both wanted the action and the drama…they wanted the dramatic story…the emotion of the story to actually inform the action set pieces and that’s when you get the most gritty, fun to watch stuff.”