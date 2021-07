With the 2021 college football season just over six weeks away, LSU Tigers Wire looks to preview the impact players ahead of the season. The next player to profile ahead of the season is sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern. He was among the signees for the 2020 recruiting class along with Eli Ricks. McGlothern played sparingly in 2020 behind both Ricks and Stingley Jr. Going into year two, there is expected to be growth in his game with new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones coming over from the Minnesota Vikings, where he served as the defensive backs coach.