Xbox Live Gold Subscribers on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can currently download an extra free game in addition to the free games included in the Games With Gold lineup for the month of July. In other words, subscribers to Xbox Live Gold just got a bonus free game for doing absolutely nothing. Typically, there's a string attached to an offer like this, but not this time. That said, the game is nothing to write home to Christopher Robin about.