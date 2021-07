A 101-carat diamond has become the most expensive jewel ever purchased with cryptocurrency, according to Sotheby's, the auction house behind the sale. The pear-shaped gemstone sold Friday for the equivalent of $12.3 million, after the auctioneer announced it was accepting offers in bitcoin and ethereum, in addition to traditional forms of payment. Sotheby's would not disclose which of the two cryptocurrencies had been used to make the purchase.