Nation’s Retail Imports Continuing Momentum Despite Supply Chain Challenges
Strong consumer demand is continuing to drive double-digit growth of imports at the nation’s top container ports now a year since the economic recovery began. National Retail Federation said top U.S. ports for containerized retail cargo handled 2.33 million TEU in May, the latest month final numbers are available. That was up 8.6 percent from April and up 52.2 percent from a year earlier, and set a new record for the most containers imported during a single month since NRF began tracking imports in 2002. May’s numbers topped the previous record of 2.27 million TEU set in March.gcaptain.com
