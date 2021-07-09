Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nation’s Retail Imports Continuing Momentum Despite Supply Chain Challenges

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong consumer demand is continuing to drive double-digit growth of imports at the nation’s top container ports now a year since the economic recovery began. National Retail Federation said top U.S. ports for containerized retail cargo handled 2.33 million TEU in May, the latest month final numbers are available. That was up 8.6 percent from April and up 52.2 percent from a year earlier, and set a new record for the most containers imported during a single month since NRF began tracking imports in 2002. May’s numbers topped the previous record of 2.27 million TEU set in March.

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Everglades#Port Of Savannah#Nrf#Teu#Supply Chain And#Hackett Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Long Beach, CAlbbusinessjournal.com

Supply chain challenges continue to cause delays, forcing some companies to reduce freight into San Pedro Bay ports

Supply chain issues impact businesses and consumers alike. Businesses experience higher costs and shipping delays that could lead to product shortages. Mirroring those hurdles, consumers see more “out of stock” notices, higher prices and must wait longer for their online purchases to arrive. Continued supply chain challenges at the San...
Small BusinessIbj.com

Supply chain, staffing continue to vex some small businesses

Supply chain issues and struggles to hire employees are affecting how small businesses are operating—including the hours they are open and the services or products they can provide, according to a survey released this week by the National Federation of Independent Business. The survey of the association’s membership, conducted June...
RetailPosted by
WWD

Fashion Retail Sales Seeing Slower Bounce Back From 2019

Consumers are making up for lost time, taking advantage of government stimulus and boosting their spending after a locked down 2020 — but they’ve been tighter with their wallets for fashion’s brick-and-mortar set, especially department stores. Total June retail and food service sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from...
IndustryNBC Philadelphia

How Shipping Behemoth Maersk Is Navigating the Global Container Crisis

It's a turbulent time for the shipping industry, which is dealing with surging consumer demand, a shortage of containers and bottlenecks at ports. Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, has seen higher volume and record profits as shipping rates have skyrocketed. The Danish shipping firm, whose customers include Walmart and Nike, announced in May that its first-quarter revenue increased 30% from a year earlier to $12.4 billion.
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

June Retail Sales Increase as Recovery Continues

Retail sales saw solid growth during June, increasing in most categories on a monthly basis and across the board on a yearly basis as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued, the National Retail Federation said today. “Continued growth in June retail sales shows enduring strength in the American consumer,”...
Retailkamcity.com

Major Global Product Sourcing Event Planned

ECRM, the US firm that recently opened up its RangeMe product discovery platform to UK retailers, has announced the launch of its ‘2021 Global Market: Fall Experience’ which will bring together buyers and product suppliers from around the world across all major consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories to meet virtually between 18 and 22 October.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Sustainability Remains Critical in Supply Chain Management

Although there are many approaches to investing in supply chain management, interest in human rights protection, worker welfare and safety and energy savings and renewable energy increased significantly over the last year, according to a report produced by MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics (MIT CTL) and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Industrial Insider: The supply chain in flux

One thing is for certain — almost all of our businesses have changed dramatically in the last 18 months. Included in the myriad of challenges that presented themselves under the most unthinkable of circumstances were issues within the supply chain of most companies. In many cases, these issues are still in the process of being retooled.
Industrylandline.media

Spot market explodes over supply chain issues

Land Line Now, July 14, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Supply chains are in tatters, so it’s no surprise that spot market volume is double this time last year. We’ll find out what’s behind it. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. Senate Democrats decide...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Supply Chain Economics: Car Chip Shortage

Supply chain managers worry about a great many risks. Economic changes should now be added to the list, with the automobile industry’s chip shortage a shining example of a predictable economic risk that caught purchasing managers unaware. The simple story is that before the pandemic, semiconductor manufacturers were stressed in...
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Limiting Supply Chain Disruptions is Up to Chief Supply Chain Officers

According to research by Gartner found that chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) must reduce the rate of disruption to their supply chains by lowering their surface areas. Companies that prepare for potential disruptions are likely to experience less than one-third of disruptions than their peers. Supply chains are easy to...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Tomorrow’s Supply Chain: Five steps to the future of fulfillment

COVID-19 has changed retail for good. As consumers adapted their lifestyles and spending habits to accommodate lockdown restrictions, e-commerce sales skyrocketed worldwide. At the same time, consumers revised their expectations around delivery. Today, they expect enhanced speed and convenience, along with greater transparency around orders, pick-up, and delivery. After becoming acquainted with these services, people are less understanding when firms fail to meet their requirements.
Economythefabricator.com

Using the Employee Retention Credit to help build resilient supply chains

Over the 16 months from March 2020 to the present time, 94% of Fortune 1000 companies have had to deal with supply chain disruptions. Whether it’s a global pandemic, natural disaster, shipping disruption, or any other industry-shaking disturbance, such events have taught us that manufacturers must always prioritize resiliency within their supply chains.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Why Communication With Customers Is Important Amid Supply Chain Issues

Ever since the economy rebounded faster than anticipated during the pandemic, product availability has been a huge issue across a range of industries – including pro AV. Due to shortages of hardware, semiconductors and display glass, integrators have been forced to wait months for components to complete a project, spend time and money researching and testing alternative products and plead with customers to bear with them as they navigate these fluctuating issues.
Retailgrantcountyreview.com

National Independent Retailer Month Continues Locally

In the July 7 issue of the Grant County Review, a dozen local independent retailers promoted special offers and advertised their services to celebrate National Independent Retailer Month. This week, there are another group of Milbank business owners who are commemorating the national celebration. They are Whimsy on Main, Habanero’s,...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle’s CEO: Supply chain challenges are easing, but inflation is not

Pandemic-fueled supply chain challenges at Chipotle Mexican Grill appear to be easing, the chain’s CEO said during a televised interview Tuesday. But Brian Niccol noted that the fast casual is feeling the impact of inflation. “We’re definitely seeing some cost pressure,” Niccol told CNBC. “Whether that is permanent is to...
TechnologyInfoworld

2020 State of the Software Supply Chain

Digital innovation is the ultimate source of competitiveness and value creation for almost every type of business. As a result, three things are increasingly common among corporate software engineering teams and the 20 million software developers that work for them:. They seek faster innovation. They seek improved security. They utilize...

Comments / 0

Community Policy