Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee, Becomes First Black American Winner

By Antonio Ferme
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-year-old from Harvey, La., correctly spelled “murraya” — defined as “a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals” — to clinch victory. “Does this word contain the English word murray, which could be the name of a comedian or just an...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avant Garde#Usa Basketball#Australian#English#First African American#Guinnessmuseum#Guinness World Records#African Americans#The Scripps Spelling Bee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Forbes

Meet The Medical Pioneer Who Founded America’s First Black-Owned Hospital

Daniel Hale Williams was a brilliant surgeon, innovator and leader who pioneered life-saving procedures and medical education. On the morning of July 10th, 1893, Daniel Hale Williams had a difficult decision to make. James Cornish, a 24-year-old Black man who had been stabbed in a street brawl the night before, was struggling to breathe and deteriorating fast. Dr. Dan, as he was known to colleagues and patients, suspected that the knife had pierced the young man’s heart.
TV & Videostownandcountrymag.com

Barack and Michelle Obama Are Producing Blackout Anthology for Netflix

The former President and First Lady are getting into love stories. Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, is on board to produce Blackout, a new anthology program for Netflix. The project is slated to be a six-part film and TV “event,” which will adapt six distinct love stories about Black teenagers, each scripted by a different writer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Obama's daughters steal the spotlight in candid family photo

Michelle Obama was one of many stars who shone a light on their partner and patriarch for Father's Day. And while the former first family of the United States celebrated dad-of-two Barack Obama on Sunday, it was the couple's daughters who got fans talking. Michelle uploaded a candid throwback snap...
Posted by
WABE

Charly Palmer Explores The History Of Black Americans And Their African Heritage In Hammonds House Exhibit

A retrospective of works by American artist Charly Palmer comes to the Hammonds House Museum this summer. A fine artist, muralist, and illustrator of children’s books, Palmer’s paintings and mixed media works explore themes of African-American identity. The new exhibition, “Departure,” will show works never before seen by the public, as well as new pieces created expressly for this event. Charly Palmer joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about “Departure” and the multiple meanings of the word, and the history of Black America and African origins told through his art.
Tennisseattlepi.com

CNN Films To Explore Arthur Ashe's Legacy On Tennis And HIV Activism In New Documentary

During his momentous tennis career, Ashe won three Grand Slam singles titles and became the first-ever Black player to join the United States Davis Cup team. He retired in 1980 and died of AIDS-related complications in 1993. His impact on the sport is only surpassed in esteem by his off-court activism on behalf of civil rights, global human rights and compassion for those afflicted by HIV.
SocietyLiterary Hub

How the Legacy of Slavery Warps the World for Black Women

From Rebecca Hall’s Graphic Memoir Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts. The following is from Rebecca Hall’s Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts, illustrated by Hugo Martínez. ____________________________________________________. Excerpt adapted from Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts. Used with the permission of the publisher,...
SocietyGW Hatchet

Essay: A love letter to Black men and boys

A few weeks ago, I rewatched the 1994 sports drama Above the Rim. The film follows a basketball prodigy who finds himself in the middle of a feud between two brothers — both of whom wrestle with their own ghosts and demons. Though it illuminates an underworld that regularly seduces street kids with its quick cash and surface allure, Above the Rim also highlights the beauty of Black boys and men. It shows their comedic charm and reckless pride. It shows them smiling and sweating on concrete courts, grinning and gleaming in their stylish streetwear. As I watched, I smiled alongside them. I adored seeing them fully existing in their joy — a joy that is often violently denied. I thought about the Black men in my life and decided their lives deserved to be celebrated and their bliss protected. This is a love letter to those men, an earnest attempt to honor their joy and grace.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals

Viral video of Michelle Obama and Mama Tina Knowles having a grand ole’ time at the “On The Run II” tour made us all stop and reflect on the good memories we share with our best girlfriend. From costume parties to performing side-by-side, scroll through this gallery of celebrity besties doing it all.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

CBS Studios Starts Rolling on First Dutch Series With 'Bestseller Boy'

CBS Studios has begun rolling cameras in the Netherlands on its series “Bestseller Boy” for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros. The contemporary comedy drama is inspired by the eponymous best-selling novel and the real life of rising literary star Mano Bouzamour, and his struggles as a Dutch-Moroccan millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam. Emerging talent Shahine El-Hamus, who starred in “Promise of Pisa” and recently won the Golden Calf Award for best actor at the Netherlands Film Festival, will play the lead role of Momo Zebbi.
CelebritiesNPR

The Best Of James Baldwin: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. James Baldwin Examines The Role Of Film In American Mythmaking. James Baldwin discusses cinema's role in perpetuating myths about American history and culture. "History is not a matter of the past. It's a matter of the present," he warns.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy