Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee, Becomes First Black American Winner

A few weeks ago, I rewatched the 1994 sports drama Above the Rim. The film follows a basketball prodigy who finds himself in the middle of a feud between two brothers — both of whom wrestle with their own ghosts and demons. Though it illuminates an underworld that regularly seduces street kids with its quick cash and surface allure, Above the Rim also highlights the beauty of Black boys and men. It shows their comedic charm and reckless pride. It shows them smiling and sweating on concrete courts, grinning and gleaming in their stylish streetwear. As I watched, I smiled alongside them. I adored seeing them fully existing in their joy — a joy that is often violently denied. I thought about the Black men in my life and decided their lives deserved to be celebrated and their bliss protected. This is a love letter to those men, an earnest attempt to honor their joy and grace.