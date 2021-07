(Credit: Michele Crosera) The director for Teatro La Fenice’s production of Vivaldi’s “Farnace,” Christophe Gayral observed in his program notes that “the music for some of the arias is strangely sometimes not completely related to the narrative, the music is light while the situation is dark.” While this is undoubtedly true, it does not act against the work as a whole and is fully in line with the conventions of Baroque theater. Certainly, the narrative is for the most part dark, not to say violent, yet it ends as is usual with operas of the period with a lieto fine, in which the good governance of the ruler restores order and harmony. It is fundamentally optimistic in outlook! Part of the role of the director in such cases is to bring the music and the text together in a way that is coherent and understandable to the audience. Certainly, this can be difficult to achieve with certain works and “Farnace” may well be a case in point.