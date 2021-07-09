Cancel
Trapper Keepers Are Back & School Just Got Totally Radical

By Karly Wood
Red Tricycle
 8 days ago
Kids don’t normally look forward to heading back to school, but now parents have an ace up their sleeve. The Trapper Keepers you know and love are making a comeback!. Despite teachers loathing the constant opening and closing of your velcro binder, kids clamored over the 80’s and 90’s school essential that let them express their unique style. Now your kids can do the same, by embracing the seven new cover designs that embrace the OG folder from our youth.

