Sleepy Eye Mayor’s message

There are lots of good news items to share in this column. First, we certainly want to welcome Steve Trachtenberg and Chasing Our Tails to Sleepy Eye. They announced on June 23 that they have signed an agreement with Seneca to purchase the Del Monte plant. From everything we know, Steve plans to move quickly and get his business up and operating here in Sleepy Eye. This will likely bring jobs to our community as well as making use of the great structure that sits on the western edge of our community.