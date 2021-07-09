Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sleepy Eye, MN

Sleepy Eye Mayor’s message

Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of good news items to share in this column. First, we certainly want to welcome Steve Trachtenberg and Chasing Our Tails to Sleepy Eye. They announced on June 23 that they have signed an agreement with Seneca to purchase the Del Monte plant. From everything we know, Steve plans to move quickly and get his business up and operating here in Sleepy Eye. This will likely bring jobs to our community as well as making use of the great structure that sits on the western edge of our community.

www.sleepyeyenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sleepy Eye, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Sleepy Eye Mayor#The Dyckman Free Library#Snow Farm#Alliance Builders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy