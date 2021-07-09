Here's What To Actually Do About The White Stuff On Salmon
Are you a fan of salmon? We can tell you that we are. Out of all the fish in the sea (or rivers, as the case may be) this rosy-hued specimen is one of our very favorites. Rich in healthy omega-3 fats, salmon has a mild flavor and a luxurious texture that make it a go-to for us, whether we're frying up some salmon patties, fancying up a bagel with some smoked salmon, or simply searing some filets on the grill or in a pan.www.mashed.com
Comments / 1