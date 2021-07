Last month this column dealt with Apple’s allowing consumers to opt out of being tracked by app’s downloaded from the Apple Store. This month, we look at a different privacy initiative, this time from Google. Its plan – recently postponed until 2023 – is to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. As a result, brands accustomed to leveraging the wealth of consumer data available to drive sales are worried about what this means for their businesses in the future. With this change, first-party data will become more important than ever before, and brands need to learn how to navigate this shift.