Lubbock, TX

Bob Mills Furniture Celebrates 50 years

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bob Mills Furniture is celebrating a major milestone. This July, the company is celebrating 50 years in business. 50th Anniversary Celebrations will be held in all 9 markets on July 10th and will include food vendors, radio and television live remotes and offers only available during the 50 days of celebration. Customers will also find that once a week during the celebration, someone will win their entire purchase free, no matter what the price. Full information on the event can be found at www.bobmillsfurniture.com.

