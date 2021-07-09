‘We are all just human:’ How a small nonprofit runs a daily obstacle course to get food to migrants
HIDALGO, Texas -- From a church outpost in this small border city, Roland and Megan Gonzalez navigate an obstacle course that would defeat many others. They supply food to desperate migrants across the green waters of the Rio Grande in the much larger city of Reynosa, Mexico. There are farmers who need courting, border bureaucrats who want respect and two criminal cartels that must be avoided.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0