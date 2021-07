Most of us feel a sense of rising panic the farther we get from a power socket. And now that we – as a fair and intelligent society – have decided that smartphone batteries should last exactly one day at most, it’s more essential than ever to pack a bit of extra juice when camping or travelling in the great outdoors.Solar chargers can indefinitely extend the life of your devices, so long as there’s sunlight to convert into free energy. Today’s solar panels are smaller, lighter and more efficient than ever, and can charge everything from your headphones and laptop...