The Genesis GV80 is a lovely luxury SUV and a genuine alternative to German juggernauts like the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. It's also one of the safest new vehicles you can buy. Up until now, the GV80 has been offered in both five- and seven-seater flavors, the latter having a third seating row with two seats. Now, thanks to The Korean Car Blog, a new spy shot confirms that the 2022 GV80 will be offered with a more luxurious six-seater layout in a 2+2+2 configuration. This should make for a particularly comfortable second row.