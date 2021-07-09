Mix-and-Match COVID Vaccines: The Case Is Growing, but Questions Remain

The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist has warned people against “vaccine shopping” whereby individuals decide to mix-and-match coronavirus vaccines themselves.Soumya Swaminathan said people should follow all relevant public health advice before taking such decisions.“I really want to caution folks because there is a tendency now for people in countries with enough availability of vaccines to voluntarily start thinking about an additional dose,” she told a press conference.“There are people who are thinking about mixing and matching. We receive a lot of queries from people who say they have taken one and are planning to take another one.”The WHO’s chief...