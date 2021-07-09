Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Mix-and-Match COVID Vaccines: The Case Is Growing, but Questions Remain

By Dyani Lewis, Nature magazine
Scientific American
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixing COVID-19 vaccines is emerging as a good way to get people the protection they need when faced with safety concerns and unpredictable supplies. Most vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 must be given in two doses, but multiple studies now back up the idea that mixing the Oxford–AstraZeneca jab and the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine triggers an immune response similar to — or even stronger than — two doses of either vaccine.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Rna Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Covid#German#The University Of Oxford#European#Combivacs#Saarland University#Com Cov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Philippines
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldwkzo.com

EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) -Europe’s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, did say both doses of a...
WorldBBC

Covid vaccine: Thailand decides to mix jabs as cases spike

Thailand has changed its vaccine policy to mix China's Sinovac with the AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to boost protection. The decision comes after hundreds of medical workers caught Covid despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac. Instead of two Sinovac shots, people will now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after their...
ScienceChronicle

UW Medicine to Run Mix-and-Match COVID Vaccine Booster Trial

Researchers with UW Medicine are among those at 12 sites nationally that will be studying whether a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will keep COVID-19 and its scary variants away. And they need volunteers to help. The purpose of the clinical trial, which is sponsored by the...
Pharmaceuticalsgentside.co.uk

Mixing and matching vaccines ‘a dangerous trend,’ says WHO

Many countries who have been battling a resurgence of COVID cases have begun adopting a mix and match method to get their citizens fully vaccinated. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now spoken out against the trend, specifically after Thailand announced its plan to vaccinate citizens with the Chinese-made vaccine, Sinovac, for the first jab and AstraZeneca for the second.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Mixing COVID vaccines generates a comparable immune response

The three major COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca, are based on two technologies: messenger RNA (mRNA) delivered by liposomes for the two former or delivery of the spike protein by a replication-deficient vector, in the case of the latter. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that an individual receive both first and second doses of the same type of vaccine, though in some cases, a mixed dosing regimen has been prescribed.
WorldWNCY

Factbox – Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. A mixed schedule, where a shot of Pfizer’s vaccine is given after an AstraZeneca shot, produced more...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

People should not do ‘vaccine shopping’ by deciding to mix and match jabs themselves, WHO warns

The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist has warned people against “vaccine shopping” whereby individuals decide to mix-and-match coronavirus vaccines themselves.Soumya Swaminathan said people should follow all relevant public health advice before taking such decisions.“I really want to caution folks because there is a tendency now for people in countries with enough availability of vaccines to voluntarily start thinking about an additional dose,” she told a press conference.“There are people who are thinking about mixing and matching. We receive a lot of queries from people who say they have taken one and are planning to take another one.”The WHO’s chief...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A drug candidate to prevent adverse reactions due to COVID-19 infection or vaccines

Antibodies elicited by natural infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) or by vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may sometimes exert a deleterious effect on the individual. The pathogenesis of these adverse effects remains unclear, and safe effective therapies are also woefully lacking. A new study...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsThe Guardian

WHO warns of ‘chaos’ if individuals mix Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, saying such decisions should be left to public health authorities. “It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here,” Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing on Monday after a question about booster...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Verywell Health

Should You Mix COVID-19 Vaccines?

Some countries are recommending a “mix-and-match” vaccine approach for better COVID-19 protection. Current CDC guideline states that COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. Health experts say getting a booster shot, whether it’s from the same vaccine maker or not, could offer extra immunity for vulnerable groups. Several countries are recommending a...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy