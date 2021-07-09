Malcolm Jenkins: Kris Richard a great fit as secondary coach
Safety Malcolm Jenkins had a productive return to the Saints in 2020 and he’ll be working with a new position coach as he tries to keep things rolling in 2021. Dan Campbell hired Aaron Glenn as the Lions’ defensive coordinator after the two men worked together on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans and the Saints have hired former Seahawks and Cowboys assistant Kris Richard to replace him. Jenkins said he’s confident Richard will be able to “push this group bringing that intensity” needed to turn in a strong defensive season.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
