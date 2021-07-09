Malcolm Jenkins: Kris Richard a great fit as secondary coach

It was the end of an era this offseason for the New Orleans Saints. After 15 seasons with the team and a 20-year career, Drew Brees called it quits and retired. While they will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time since 2005, this is still a very good Saints roster that should not be taken lightly. While adjusting to life after Brees will have its challenges, New Orleans should still be considered a playoff contender in the NFC.