Big Horn County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin Strong Northerly Winds late this Afternoon and Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong northerly winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph from a combination of a cold front and thunderstorm outflows. * WHERE...Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...5 PM to 10 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could be control issues especially on west to east orientated roads. This is especially true for lightweight or high-profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.

alerts.weather.gov

