Johnson County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Powder River Rest Area, or 20 miles east of Buffalo, moving southeast at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Powder River Rest Area around 555 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 near mile marker 76, and between mile markers 78 and 95.

alerts.weather.gov

Buffalo, WY
Johnson County, WY
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker
