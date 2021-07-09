Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Flyers Should Have Interest In Seth Jones, But Is The Feeling Mutual?

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers organization is about to embark on a big few weeks. It starts with the teams protected list that they must submit to the league for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. They then will see which member of their roster gets poached. The front office then prepares for the NHL Draft and afterwards free agency starts. But the Flyers have a lot of question marks, and none bigger than defense.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Travis Konecny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Nhl Draft#Seattle Kraken#The Nhl Draft#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Philly#70#Ufa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchicitysports.com

Marc-Andre Fleury, Seth Jones supposedly on Chicago Blackhawks wish list

Chicago Blackhawks General Stan Bowman’s off-season wish list just got bigger. Just a few days after trading away Duncan Keith, Scott Powers from the Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have a few big targets on their off-season wish list. And it’s a few big names:. “According to a source, the...
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks May Already Be the “Front-Runner” for Seth Jones

The Blackhawks’ interest in accelerating their rebuild with an elite level defenseman has been discussed loudly and often this offseason. And that was before they traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The draft remains one way to fill this need, but it’s certainly less sexy (and far less immediate/certain) than going after a true No. 1 defenseman like Seth Jones or Dougie Hamilton, to whom they’ve been connected all summer.
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seth Jones could join brother after Duncan Keith’s Blackhawks departure

It felt as though it was an end of an era in Windy City when the Chicago Blackhawks decided to ship veteran defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for Caleb Jones and a future pick in the third round. With a hole on their blue line due to Keith’s departure, it wouldn’t be too shabby for the Blackhawks if they would be able to land Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones.
NHLchatsports.com

Should the Flyers Gamble On Aatu Raty in Round One of the 2021 NHL Draft?

I’ve been sold on Mason McTavish to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft since I put out my first-round target article almost a month ago. A month later, I’m hoping Chuck Fletcher takes a risk on Aatu Raty. Yes, Raty was left off Finland’s World Junior roster....
NHLchatsports.com

The Case Against Trading for Seth Jones

Apr 3, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) controls the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports. Before I get started, I want to offer my prayers and sincerest condolences to the family and...
NHLchatsports.com

The Case For Seth Jones With The Flyers

Apr 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Once again, I am asking for Chuck Fletcher to trade for Seth...
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NHL world mourns the tragic death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

There was awful news the morning after July 4 from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died on Sunday after an apparent head injury at age 24. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile,” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said in a statement, “and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: Did Pens Call on Seth Jones? Andersen Wants Big Money

It didn’t hit the NHL trade rumors, nor did we think it possible, but did the Pittsburgh Penguins call the Columbus Blue Jackets about defenseman Seth Jones?. Upon closer examination, it does make sense that Penguins GM Ron Hextall chatted up Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen. Jones is in the prime of his career. He’s 26-years-old, a bonafide top-shelf blueliner, and a righty, too. He would be the heir-apparent to Kris Letang and could simultaneously extend Letang’s career by eating some of the hard minutes Letang gobbles up on a nightly basis.
NHLYardbarker

Should the Flyers Take a Chance And Trade For Nate Schmidt?

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Flyers are in desperate need of some help when it comes to the blueline. The Flyers gave up the most goals in the NHL this past season. This coming off the heels of a 2019/20 campaign where they allowed the seventh-least amount of goals per game in the NHL. A drastic shift in performance that cannot go unaddressed yet again. Lucky for the Flyers, this offseason is flush with free agents and players on the trade block that could help them solidify the back end.
NHLPensBurgh

Why shouldn’t the Pens get in the Seth Jones sweepstakes?

Proper planning for major moves in the NHL doesn’t happen in a spur of the moment fashion, but is best when circumstances can be anticipated and worked out ahead of time. Kris Letang has been a number one defensemen for the Penguins for over a decade. He’s 34 years old and in the final year of his contract, still playing 23-24 minutes per game. The Pens may look to extend him this off-season, or they may see how his season and the team’s season goes to make decisions about the future down the line. But even if this isn’t the last season in Pittsburgh for Letang, his time as an elite first pair defenseman is surely well closer to the end than the beginning.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Aaron Portzline on teams interested in Seth Jones, Blue Jackets offseason moves

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline joined Scott and Karen to talk about potential teams Seth Jones may move to, what the Blue Jacket plan to do in the offseason and protected players ahead of the expansion draft. Now Playing. Donnovan Bennett on targeted racial abuse on England players, interviewing Lebron James.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Trade Bait Debate: “Should The Leafs Be Interested?” Edition

The NHL offseason is about to hit turbo mode with the expansion draft, entry draft, and unrestricted free agency all set to occur before the end of July. For the Maple Leafs, after yet another disappointing and premature playoff exit, change is on the horizon. Not only do the Leafs have a couple of long-term Leafs in Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen set to hit free agency on July 28th, but team management have to decide whether this team’s core as it is presently constructed is worth another roll of the dice, or if a bold shake-up has to occur.
NHLbleachernation.com

Fallout from the Duncan Keith Trade: Cap Space, Expansion Draft Impact, Seth Jones Pursuit, More

The news of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Duncan Keith was a slow burn. We first heard the “rumblings” a few weeks ago, and steadily, the rumors progressed. Eventually, the Edmonton Oilers became the front-runners, and a deal was struck: The Blackhawks sent Keith and minor-leaguer Tim Söderlund to the Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round (conditional) draft pick.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Seth Jones Trade to Philly Dead? Vegas Exemption Creates Trade Opp

Money is moving away from the Pittsburgh Penguins on the sports betting market, while Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek is hitting the NHL trade market. The Seth Jones to Flyers trade talks may be dead, Marc-Bergevin may be burned out and not long for the Montreal Canadiens job, and the Vegas Golden Knights have a massive opportunity on the aforementioned NHL trade market because of the Seattle Kraken.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

4 Teams Under Most Pressure at 2021 NHL Draft

Welcome back to our series of features leading up to the 2021 NHL Draft. In case you missed our first two parts, you can read them through the links below. 2021 NHL “Do Not Draft” List. Meet the Steal of the 2021 NHL Draft. For part three, we shine the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Seth Jones, Frederik Andersen, Ventura

Welcome to another article of Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors. In this edition, we will touch on the recent rumors surrounding defenseman Seth Jones and goaltender Frederik Andersen. We will also discuss the loss of Sam Ventura in the front office and what it means for the team going forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy