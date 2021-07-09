The Flyers Should Have Interest In Seth Jones, But Is The Feeling Mutual?
The Flyers organization is about to embark on a big few weeks. It starts with the teams protected list that they must submit to the league for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. They then will see which member of their roster gets poached. The front office then prepares for the NHL Draft and afterwards free agency starts. But the Flyers have a lot of question marks, and none bigger than defense.975thefanatic.com
Comments / 0