Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTOOGA...SOUTHWESTERN WALKER AND FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 127 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Desoto State Park, or 9 miles northeast of Fort Payne...moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Rome, Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, Subligna, Tidings, Armuchee, Coosa, Cloudland, Berryton, Chattoogaville, James H. Floyd State Park and Holland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...50MPH