Unusual Options Activity Insight: AT&T

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

AT&T (NYSE:T) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $28.43 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
