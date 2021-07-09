Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $49.06 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Uber Technologies#Ask Price#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

CLPS Invests In Beijing UniDev Software For IT Solutions

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS), through its subsidiary ChinaLink Professional Services Co. Ltd., inked an agreement to acquire a 15% ownership stake in IT services and solutions provider Beijing UniDev Software Co., Ltd. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. CLPS expects this strategic investment to drive the revenue and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $132.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. CleanSpark plans to deploy 750...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

AgroFresh Expands Control-Tec Sustainability Systems Globally

Agriculture technology company AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) has expanded the availability of Control-Tec sustainability technology systems across North America, South America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand following the implementation in Chile. The customizable, automated post-harvest systems help packinghouse operators reduce water usage and increase the efficiency of the disease prevention...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics. The agreement granted Ionis the right to evaluate tissue-targeting TfR1 binding Bicycles as vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics to specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy