Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Greene; Hamilton; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Southeastern Webster County in central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Southwestern Hamilton County in central Iowa * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Gowrie, or 18 miles northeast of Jefferson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, Boone and Boone Speedway. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

