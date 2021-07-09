Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Gahl: Indy setting the pace for tourism

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — With the successful run of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament and the return of conventions such as last month’s Sweets & Snacks Expo and this weekend’s PopCon Indy, the city of Indianapolis is showing the beginnings of a return to form for tourism. Visit Indy Senior Vice President Chris Gahl says the city has staved off the pandemic in a healthier way than most major cities. “And we know that because we have other cities we compete with calling us, saying, ‘How are you able to host live events, in-person events, amateur basketball tournaments and volleyball tournaments, trade shows, conventions and meetings?'”

www.wishtv.com

