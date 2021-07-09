Sen. Schumer Pushes to Reopen Border

Hundreds of Canadians are now legally flying across the border to get to their boats and summer homes. This week Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the United States Senate came to Plattsburgh to renew his calls for both the U.S. and Canada to reopen the Northern Border. Schumer said Canadians who have been vaccinated, and who have family, homes, boats, or property on the U.S. side of the border, should get the same clearance as “essential” travelers who have legally been allowed to enter the States during the pandemic. Also, Schumer says if Canada won’t begin taking steps to reopen the border by July 21st, he is calling on the Biden Administration to unilaterally open the borer to allow vaccinated Canadians to enter the United States. Watch full Senator Schumer news conference from 7/6/21 in Plattsburgh: https://youtu.be/BTGZkZa_qok.