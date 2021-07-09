Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plattsburgh, NY

Sen. Schumer Pushes to Reopen Border

By Mountain Lake Journal
mountainlake.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Canadians are now legally flying across the border to get to their boats and summer homes. This week Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the United States Senate came to Plattsburgh to renew his calls for both the U.S. and Canada to reopen the Northern Border. Schumer said Canadians who have been vaccinated, and who have family, homes, boats, or property on the U.S. side of the border, should get the same clearance as “essential” travelers who have legally been allowed to enter the States during the pandemic. Also, Schumer says if Canada won’t begin taking steps to reopen the border by July 21st, he is calling on the Biden Administration to unilaterally open the borer to allow vaccinated Canadians to enter the United States. Watch full Senator Schumer news conference from 7/6/21 in Plattsburgh: https://youtu.be/BTGZkZa_qok.

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plattsburgh, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The United States Senate#Canadians#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtssdpb.org

SD Senators Oppose Federal Marijuana Decriminalization Push

South Dakota’s two US Senators oppose a push by the Senate majority leader to decriminalize marijuana. That’s despite the Senate leader pointing to the state as a reason the chamber could make the policy change. It didn’t take long in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s press conference to point to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Schumer's bomb

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) dropped a bomb on lawmakers Thursday morning when he outlined an ambitious timeline propelling the bipartisan infrastructure proposal toward floor action next week. Why it matters: The senators involved have their work cut out for them. There's still a lot of concern about how...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP fumes over Schumer hardball strategy

Republicans are bristling over Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer ’s (D-N.Y.) hardball strategy to try to force them to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure deal in a matter of days. Republican negotiators and members of leadership believe Schumer is trying to jam them and warn that they won’t vote to start...
Congress & Courtswlea.net

Senator Schumer: Child Tax Credit Is Here

From Senator Chuck Schumer’s Twitter Page: “Today’s the day that we say to the parents of America: More help is on the way with the #ChildTaxCredit. The Senate Democratic Majority is making it clear that we’re working to give American kids and American families a much stronger, brighter future. Democrats delivered the #ChildTaxCredit for families. And it’s a big f-ing deal.”
Presidential ElectionFox News

McConnell blasts 'wild' $3.5T spending bill, says Dems do not have mandate to 'introduce socialism'

Democrats’ "wildly inappropriate" and massive $3.5 trillion spending spree will generate "zero" Republican support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday. "It's a wild spending taxing spree, completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation," McConnell, R-Ky., expressed to host Harris Faulkner....
Energy IndustryNewsweek

Joe Manchin Condemns Anti-Fossil Fuel Provisions in Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says attempts to eliminate fossil fuels will make climate change "worse" while condemning a key provision of the Democratic infrastructure bill. Manchin told CNN that he was "concerned" about language targeting fossil fuels shortly after attending a meeting discussing the plan with fellow Democrats on Wednesday. The moderate Democrat from coal-producing West Virginia, who has frequently been accused of obstructionism by progressives in his party, took issue with "the climate portion" of the $3.5 billion proposal.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House committee advances China bill without Republican backing

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee advanced legislation on Thursday intended to boost competitiveness with China, without support from Republicans who objected to some climate-related provisions and said it was too soft on Beijing. The "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy