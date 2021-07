The Ripple price prediction is seen recovering from the intraday low of $0.57 amid the improved market sentiments. XRP/USD regains ground after a severe sell-off to $0.57 during the early Asian hours of today. Currently, the Ripple price is changing hands at $0.59 as it is up by 0.12% since the start of the day. Despite the recovery, the coin is still lower from this time of yesterday. Ripple now takes sixth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, with the current market capitalization of $27.6 billion.