Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

COLUMBIA BOROUGH POLICE OFFICERS HELP WIND UP THE COLUMBIA LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

crimewatchpa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Columbia Library's Summer Reading Program Series, Columbia Borough Police Officers Smith and Miller met with elementary school students this morning to introduce themselves, read a book, answer questions and allow the kids to check out the police cars and equipment. This event is one of several times each year that Columbia Police Officers have a chance to interact with the children. Once the new school year begins Sergeant Miller will be back in the classrooms each month reading to students in the elementary schools. The purpose of these interactions is to create a familiarity and trust between the children of the Borough and Police Officers.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Police Sergeant#Police Cars#Elementary Schools#Columbia#The Columbia Library#Columbia Police Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Columbia, MOKOMU

Columbia Police Department will move to 12-hour shifts

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department will move to 12-hour shifts starting Sept. 5, 2021. Previously, the department had a 10-hour shift schedule. The change comes as the department works to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls, according to a news release from CPD.
Columbia, MOnewspressnow.com

Columbia Police changing shift structure beginning in September

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced officers will move to 12-hour shifts beginning September 5. Officials say the change aims to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says the changed schedule will increase officer safety, improve...
939theeagle.com

Police investigate armed robbery in west Columbia

Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a woman in west Columbia. Officers say the victim was robbed in a parking lot on Again Street near West Boulevard Elementary School at around 7 p.m. Monday. The woman told police a man and two women got out of a car showing weapons and demanded money from her. The woman was not hurt.
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis Athletic Ministries: Full-time Elementary School Youth Coordinator

The Elementary Youth Coordinator is responsible for administering the daily programming and operations of a MAM neighborhood center. Daily duties include, but are not limited to: Using organized sports and academics to draw at-risk neighborhood youth to the site; creating a safe, nurturing environment by managing classrooms for elementary students; and administering MAM Literacy programming that address the physical, mental, social and spiritual needs of youth. The Elementary Youth Coordinator reports to the Neighborhood Director with close guidance and direction from the Academic Director. This role is crucial in engaging youth with the gospel through academic programming and organized sports.
Columbia, TNWKRN

Columbia police officer pulls woman from exploding home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia Police officer is being hailed a hero after he risks his own life to pull a woman from an exploding home. It happened Early Friday morning when a home on Rinks Circle in the Riverside neighborhood caught fire and oxygen tanks inside the house begin exploding.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Columbia branch of Lorain Public Library opens StoryWalk

The Columbia Branch of the Lorain Public Library, 13824 W. River Road, celebrated the opening of the StoryWalk. Beginning at the library and ending at nearby Columbia Township Park, the StoryWalk features framed pictures of children’s storybooks along the path. The StoryWalk® is complete and ready for the public to...
Attala County, MSbreezynews.com

Virtual Summer Reading Program continues at Attala County Library

The virtual summer library program, “Tails & Tales” will continue at the Attala County Library this week. On Thursday, July 15 at 1:00 PM., “Northwest Voyage: Live with the Memphis Zoo” will be on the Attala County Library’s Facebook page. Check the library’s Facebook page on Thursday beginning at 11...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Lancashire Terrace to Host Cookies With a Cop Event! - August 16th, 2021!

LANCASHIRE TERRACE TO HOST COOKIES WITH A COP EVENT WITH THE MANHEIM TOWNSHIP POLICE!. Join officers from the Manheim Township Police Department for 'Cookies With a Cop' at Lancashire Terrace. This is a great opportunity that brings police officers and the community members they serve, together -over cookies- to discuss societal issues and learn more about one another.
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

MTPD Presents Awards to Employees For Exemplary Work in 2020! Check Out The Recipients!

Special News Release – Manheim Township Police 2020 Annual Awards. Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. On Monday, July 12th, 2021, Chief Rudzinski of the Manheim Township Police Department presented the 2020 annual department awards during the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners’ meeting at the Manheim Township Public Library. The awards, given to both sworn officers and civilian employees of the police department, recognize those individuals who perform exemplary work for both the police department, and the Township of Manheim.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Columbia Police: Two injured in morning collision are recovering

Two people injured in a traffic incident in a Thursday morning are recovering, according to the Columbia Police Department. The accident happened on Gervais Street and Park Street when a car ran a red light and struck a moped, sending the two passengers to the hospital. Police say the moped passengers were not wearing helmets.
Columbia, MO939theeagle.com

Columbia police arrest Rice Road shooting suspect

Columbia police have found their suspect tied to a weekend shooting. Officers said Thursday they arrested Channing Williams. He is accused of firing gunshots on Rice Road north of Clark Lane late Sunday night. No one was hurt, but the gunshots damaged a home and some cars. Williams is facing...
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Above and beyond: Columbia celebrates 25th anniversary of its volunteer program

Volunteer Columbia, the city's volunteer program, celebrated a significant milestone Thursday — its silver anniversary. While the volunteer program began 25 years ago, city departments were using the assistance of volunteers well before then, said Leigh Kottwitz, neighborhood services manager with the Community Development Department. Kottwitz and Jody Cook, volunteer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy