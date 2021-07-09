COLUMBIA BOROUGH POLICE OFFICERS HELP WIND UP THE COLUMBIA LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

As part of the Columbia Library's Summer Reading Program Series, Columbia Borough Police Officers Smith and Miller met with elementary school students this morning to introduce themselves, read a book, answer questions and allow the kids to check out the police cars and equipment. This event is one of several times each year that Columbia Police Officers have a chance to interact with the children. Once the new school year begins Sergeant Miller will be back in the classrooms each month reading to students in the elementary schools. The purpose of these interactions is to create a familiarity and trust between the children of the Borough and Police Officers.