In addition to some of the better-known webcomics like ‘Noblesse’ and ‘Lore Olympus,’ here are a few others that are worth reading. You may have already read or at least heard of famous webtoons like “True Beauty” and “Lore Olympus,” two webtoons that have been heavily promoted by the WEBTOON app. However, the world of webtoons is so much more than just romance. From slice-of-life to horror to fantasy, there’s truly something for everyone, as well as many new, unique concepts that will be a delight for audiences to read. Here are some webtoons that shouldn’t be missed across several different categories: