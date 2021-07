It’s tempting to give Gov. Kay Ivey a pass on this resurging COVID-19 situation because she’s right about a few things. It’s true that there are plenty of FREE vaccines available to everyone. It’s true that by now that every English-speaking human alive should know that the vaccine is safe and effective — far safer than the regular flu vaccine and far more effective than the regular flu vaccine. And everyone should know that getting the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to avoid getting coronavirus, including the new Delta variant that is far more dangerous than the regular ol’ coronavirus.