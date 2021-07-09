I’m Trapped in This Standing Ovation at Cannes and There’s No End in Sight
When my dear companion Cecil purloined a pair of tickets to the premiere of Rockwell: Triple Portrait of a Man starring Daniel Day-Lewis, I was ecstatic. I prodded Cecil for more information, but he wouldn’t let slip how he managed to get the hottest tickets of the festival season. What he did to obtain these prized permits I do not know, but his wry smile reveals a hint of a mischievous tale. That Cecil always was of a rambunctious sort.www.mcsweeneys.net
Comments / 0