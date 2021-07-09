Cancel
I’m Trapped in This Standing Ovation at Cannes and There’s No End in Sight

By Matt Husser
McSweeney's
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my dear companion Cecil purloined a pair of tickets to the premiere of Rockwell: Triple Portrait of a Man starring Daniel Day-Lewis, I was ecstatic. I prodded Cecil for more information, but he wouldn’t let slip how he managed to get the hottest tickets of the festival season. What he did to obtain these prized permits I do not know, but his wry smile reveals a hint of a mischievous tale. That Cecil always was of a rambunctious sort.

MoviesNew Haven Register

Matt Damon Moved to Tears During Five-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 'Stillwater' Premiere

As the credits rolled, Damon started to tear up at the ecstatic cheers from the crowd. In the film, he plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murder in France, after being convicted of killing her ex-girlfriend while studying abroad. As years and expensive lawyers add up (in a scenario reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case), Damon’s character Bill Baker works tirelessly to prove his child’s innocence and befriends a single mom (Camille Cottin) and her daughter (Lilou Siauvaud) along the way.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Adam Driver Lights Up a Cigarette for Cannes Five-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Annette’

The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival came back to a roaring start on Tuesday night. As the end credits of this year’s opening night film “Annette” rolled, the crowd stood — as they often do — for an ovation. Director Leos Carax smoked a cigarette from his seat in the Palais out of relief. He then handed one to his star, Adam Driver, who lit up and puffed at the cameras, while the crowd cheered for five full minutes.
MoviesPosted by
WGAU

At Cannes, Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir Part II' stands out

CANNES, France — (AP) — Joanna Hogg is sitting on a hotel balcony overlooking the Mediterranean, but what she'd really like to be doing is swimming in it. The night before, Hogg premiered her film “The Souvenir Part II” at the Cannes Film Festival. Sequels may be a regular part of summer, but they rarely make it to Cannes. Yet “The Souvenir” is no usual two-parter.
MoviesBirmingham Star

'The French Dispatch' receives standing ovation at Cannes

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Wes Anderson's film, 'The French Dispatch', had its long-awaited premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday and earned one of the biggest standing ovations so far at the 74th edition of the event. As per Variety, the applause continued for nine minutes for Anderson...
Movieswallstreetwindow.com

Oliver Stone Documentary JFK: Through The Looking Glass Premiers At Cannes To Standing Ovation – Mike Swanson (07/14/2021)

Oliver Stone’s new documentary JFK: Through the Looking Glass premiered at Cannes for a standing ovation. The documentary, whose script was written by author James DiEugenio, is based on new JFK files that have been released since the Oscar winning JFK. Much new research about the assassination and information has been released and this new movie serves to highlight it. Here is a clip of Stone speaking after receiving his ovation this past weekend.
MoviesNME

Celine Dion biopic gets standing ovation at Cannes

An unauthorised film about Celine Dion has received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes film festival. The biopic stars its 57-year-old director Valerie Lemercier. The filmmaker plays the singer at each stage of her life, including her childhood. It premiered out of competition at the French film festival this week.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Nitram: The controversial film that received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A controversial film about the deadliest mass shooting in Australia’s history has earned praise at the Cannes Film Festival.Nitram, a drama-thriller by Australian director Justin Kurzel, focuses on the Port Arthur massacre, which left 35 people dead in 1996.It stars Caleb Landry Jones (seen in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out, and X-Men: First Class) as the perpetrator of the mass shooting.The Port Arthur massacre led legislators to reshape gun control laws in Australia. Its perpetrator, Martin Bryant, is now serving 35 life sentences in prison.After Nitram (“Martin” spelled backwards) premiered in Cannes, the audience rose to give...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hold Me Tight’: Mathieu Amalric Deconstructs Loss With Vicky Krieps in A Fractured Family Drama [Cannes Review]

It’s rare for the last ten minutes of a film to radically change your opinion of the movie at large, let alone your entire viewing experience, but in “Hold Me Tight” (“Serre-Moi fort”), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, director Mathieu Amalric does precisely that. The preceding hour and a half is certainly rich and evocative thanks to a bravura performance by Vicky Krieps (“The Phantom Thread”), but the material is so disjointed that it impedes comprehension until the very end. Amalric cuts rapidly between scenes with no temporal or logical connection to each other, even seemingly swapping out actors for the same role (a choice that’s later clarified but only at the film’s conclusion). “Hold Me Tight” is likely a film that rewards viewers with repeat viewings; it’s difficult to evaluate it on the basis of its decision to withhold crucial information until the end. It’s a risky choice, to be sure, and if it pays off, it mostly does so because of the power of its lead performance.
MoviesVanity Fair

Julia Ducournau’s Wild Body-Horror Film Titane Wins Top Prize at Cannes

Julia Ducournau won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, a remarkable achievement considering it is only her second feature. As with her debut, Raw, her latest film is classified as a “body-horror” movie in which a victim of a vehicular accident has a sexual relationship with an automobile. The Paris-born Ducournau is the second woman director to win the festival’s top prize, following Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano. Actors Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux were also co-awarded the Palme with their director Abdellatif Kechiche for the film Blue is the Warmest Color in 2013. (Cannes is allowed to make up rules on the fly like that, and that’s why Cannes is the greatest.)
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
MoviesTime Out Global

Japanese anime Belle receives a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Lengthy ovations have become somewhat of a custom at the Cannes Film Festival, where the average film will receive an applause lasting a minimum of five minutes. Even on this scale, the 14-minute standing ovation director Mamoru Hosoda received for his latest animated film, ‘Belle’, is still especially noteworthy. It surpassed the nine-minute ovation for Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’, which also premiered at Cannes this year. (The record-breaking 22 minutes of clapping went to ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ in 2006.)
Stillwater, OKwmleader.com

Cannes 2021: Matt Damon Gets Teary-Eyed After Receiving a 5-Minute Standing Ovation for His Performance in Stillwater

Hollywood star Matt Damon was recently moved to tears during the world premiere of his out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry Stillwater. According to Deadline, the drama, directed by Spotlight Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Theatre Lumiere as the lights came upon the film’s team, and brought tears to Damon’s eyes. The story of ‘Stillwater’ focuses on Damon’s Bill Baker, an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck with a shoddy past as a father who heads to Marseille, hellbent on freeing his daughter (Abigail Breslin), an exchange student imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend, a crime she says she didn’t commit. Cannes Film Festival 2021: Cinema and Music Return to the 74th Edition of the Grand Event.
Moviesdallassun.com

Sean Penn receives four-minute standing ovation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn recently seemed to get emotional during the Saturday night premiere of his movie 'Flag Day', where he was accompanied by his daughter. According to Variety, the drama earned a four-minute standing ovation broken up by remarks from Penn, praising his daughter,...

