Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Based Volpi Foods Hosting Mural Contest To Honor The Hill

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting on Daggett Avenue, there’s a plain, white stone wall begging to be painted. It’s been there for four generations, waiting for the right artist and time. Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Avenue, 314-446-7950) announced a mural contest as a way to commemorate its 120th anniversary while honoring its home neighborhood, The Hill. The business put out a call for artists with the promise of a $6,000 commission for the winner. Also included is a public unveiling of the mural where the artist will be honored.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milan, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Begging#Italy#Food Drink#Volpi Foods Hosting#Italian#American#Volpifoods Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy