St. Louis Based Volpi Foods Hosting Mural Contest To Honor The Hill

Sitting on Daggett Avenue, there’s a plain, white stone wall begging to be painted. It’s been there for four generations, waiting for the right artist and time. Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Avenue, 314-446-7950) announced a mural contest as a way to commemorate its 120th anniversary while honoring its home neighborhood, The Hill. The business put out a call for artists with the promise of a $6,000 commission for the winner. Also included is a public unveiling of the mural where the artist will be honored.