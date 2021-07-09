Frederick's United Steam Fire Engine Co. revives crab feast
After going more than a year without in-person fundraising events, a Frederick volunteer fire company is ramping up to bring back its annual crab feast fundraiser. The United Steam Fire Engine Company No. 3 will host its crab feast Saturday at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company from 3-8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults or $15 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets can be bought online at crabfeast.usfe3.com.www.fredericknewspost.com
