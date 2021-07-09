Cancel
This Is Your Best Chance Yet to Score Dr. Martens at a Discount

By Avidan Grossma n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 8 days ago
Dr. Martens are iconic. We know this. You know this. The surly teen halfheartedly thumbing through the racks at your local thrift store knows this. But Dr. Martens knows it, too. Which means coming across the brand's wares on sale—for more than a measly 10 or 15 percent off—is a rare opportunity. Well, the footwear gods must be smiling down on us today, because one such opportunity is afoot. Thanks to SSENSE and its appropriately massive summer blowout, a hefty grip of Docs are on steep discount at this very moment.

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
