The Blue Jays haven’t played a game in Toronto since 2019, but that could finally be changing soon. The Blue Jays are awaiting a response from the Canadian government to a plan that would allow them to play home games at Rogers Centre in Toronto starting on July 30, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. The plan has already been approved by the necessary local and provincial authorities, and comes as Canada is set to ease some border restrictions for returning travelers starting Monday.