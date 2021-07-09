Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio trooper saves life of man choking on bag of marijuana he swallowed during traffic stop

Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is being credited with saving a man's life during a July 3 traffic stop on Interstate 76 in Portage County. The patrol posted a dash camera video on social media Thursday showing Trooper Charles Hoskin of the Ravenna Post performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who allegedly swallowed a bag of marijuana after he was pulled over for driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone at about 8:39 p.m. in Rootstown.

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Choking#The Ravenna Post#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

Comments / 1

Community Policy