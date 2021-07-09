Springfield Thunderbirds ready to get back on the ice, season opener set for Oct. 16 at MassMutual Center
Saying the Springfield Thunderbirds are coming back is inaccurate, because they were never really gone. All that was absent were their games. With the 2021-2022 American Hockey League season approaching, team president Nathan Costa is excited that not only has the team survived a most challenging pandemic, but is positioned, in some ways, better than could have been expected.www.masslive.com
