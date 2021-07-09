Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cycling-Boy who wanted to fight the world to family man, Cavendish has matured

By Julien Pretot
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nUCK_0asFPgYH00

CARCASSONNE, France (Reuters) - Mark Cavendish has not just been completing a remarkable renaissance on this year’s Tour de France, he is also wrapping up a transformation into a more mature man.

The Briton’s brash behaviour has left the way for a more composed attitude as Cavendish has now won 34 Tour stage wins, the same number as Belgian great Eddy Merckx, 13 years after the impetuous 23-year-old claimed his first victory on the race.

Now a father of three and stepfather of one, Cavendish is looking back at his early years.

“I’m not going to lie. Sometimes I’ve been personally picked up but on the same level I think I’ve also been a prick,” he told reporters after his stage 13 win.

“But that’s what happens when you’re young. For many years I’ve suffered the consequences of being brash and young without an education on how to behave with media I guess and as you grow older and have a family you learn how to behave and unfortunately some people didn’t want to let go with how I was when I was young.

“I’m a grown up now, I’m 36, I’m not a 20-year-old boy who wanted to fight the world.”

After three years of poor results partly due to the Epstein-Barr virus, Cavendish is back on the Tour and he has been dealing remarkably with the pressure of having to deliver results for his team after their top sprinter Sam Bennett was left at home with a knee injury.

“It’s not just about having the legs to sprint, it’s also about having the head to deal with the pressure,” he said, going to explain how he was constantly under pressure.

“Ironically, the sprinters probably do the least amount of work of anybody in the team at the Tour de France but well, in most cases they get paid the most money except from the guys who can get top 10 in the general classification,” he added.

“But that’s what you get paid for, it’s to shoulder that expectation and that pressure and even if the team don’t deliver you’re still expected to deliver.

“Where I’m fortunate it’s that my team deliver every single time and that puts the pressure on me.”

Asked how he felt about matching Merckx’s record, Cavendish said he had no time to think about it.

“The problem is we still got work to do tomorrow we don’t have time to reflect on it,” he said.

With two or three more sprint finishes left in this year’s Tour, Cavendish is now looking set to improve the record.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Man#Race#Tour De France#Belgian#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingWNCY

Cycling-Cavendish closes on Merckx’s Tour stage win record

VALENCE, France (Reuters) -Mark Cavendish edged closer to Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour de France stage wins record on Tuesday when he claimed his third victory in this year’s race. The Briton won a bunch sprint to take the 10th stage, a 190.7km ride from Albertville, to rack up his 33rd...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

'I was afraid he wouldn't make it to Paris': Michael Mørkøv expresses relief that Mark Cavendish survived Tour de France mountains

Michael Mørkøv has revealed that he feared Mark Cavendish would miss the time cut in one of the Tour de France's mountain stages. The Deceuninck - Quick-Step sprinter has enjoyed a remarkable Tour, winning four sprint stages and holding a commanding lead in the points classification with just Saturday's time trial and Sunday's processional stage in Paris to go.
CyclingThe Guardian

Tour de France: Pogacar confirms dominance with win on stage 18 – as it happened

Another dominant display from Tadej Pogacar in the mountains has all but sealed the overall race - with the Slovenian 22-year-old mopping up the polka-dot and white jerseys for good measure. The GC battle may have been effectively over for a while, but there is plenty of intrigue left in the final three stages - especially for British fans, as they urge Mark Cavendish on to a historic 35th Tour stage win. I’ll be back tomorrow to see if he can pull it off. Bye for now.
CyclingPosted by
newschain

Matej Mohoric solos to victory as Mark Cavendish left to wait for more history

Mark Cavendish must wait until the Champs-Elysees on Sunday for his chance to make more Tour de France history after Matej Mohoric won stage 19 out of a breakaway in Libourne. The largely flat 207km stage from Mourenx promised to be one of two remaining opportunities for Cavendish to move clear of Eddy Merckx and score his 35th career Tour stage win, but the breakaway had other ideas as Mohoric took his second stage of the race.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France solo glory is a triumph of meticulous teamwork

There is a picture of Mark Cavendish, tweeted in February 2019, showing him training in Mallorca. He is smiling alongside Michael Morkov, the three-time Danish road race champion widely considered the best lead-out man in the business: if you want to win cycling’s biggest sprint stages, get on Morkov’s high-speed train and throw yourself out at the finish.The interesting thing is that they were on different teams back then: Cavendish was still riding for Team Dimension Data trying to recover his form and his health after a long spell sidelined with Epstein-Barr virus. He travelled to Mallorca to train and...
CyclingTelegraph

Wout van Aert wins final time trial as Tadej Pogacar all but seals second successive Tour de France title

Van Aert wins his second stage at 2021 Tour de France. Pogacar all but seals second consecutive Tour title. Vingegaard second in stage to seal runners-up spot. When in future years they look back on the 2021 Tour de France it will be the story of a race which began thrillingly, with an extraordinary first week featuring crashes and chaos and flat-out action and Mark Cavendish’s rebirth and a woman who took out half the peloton with a cardboard sign and then went into hiding.
Cyclingadventurecycling.org

50 Ways to Cycle the World

In March 2020, Belén and I canceled our bus tickets for a tour in Spain. A strange virus outbreak was taking over the news and shutting down services and borders around us. Meanwhile, adventure cyclists in all corners of the earth were going through much more, often finding themselves stuck in countries far away from home mid-trip. Others were lucky just to finish a trip, and some never even got a chance to start. Our collective freedom-inducing way of seeing the world suddenly ended with no clear future in sight.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Will Richard Carapaz ride the Vuelta a España 2021?

Richard Carapaz has indicated that he may ride the Vuelta a España after all-but securing third place at the Tour de France. The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished third atop Luz Ardiden on stage 18 of the Tour and now has a buffer of 2-27 to Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën) in fourth, meaning that only disaster in the three remaining stages will stop the Ecuadorian appearing on the final podium in Paris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy