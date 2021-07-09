Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis-China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile

By Marc Jones
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAWzx_0asFPE2300

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s decision on Friday to give its economy a 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) shot in the arm has given investors a reminder that even the largest economies are likely to the need the occasional pick-me-up while the coronavirus pandemic lasts.

In one of its trademark Friday night moves, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) - the money banks have to park at the central bank for safety - by 50 basis points (bps).

It is the first such step since April last year when COVID was rapidly spreading around the world. Just as significantly, it ends nine months of gradual policy tightening by authorities eager to prevent credit growth getting out of control.

“We believe this marks a shift from countercyclical tightening to an easing bias,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said, “in view of the recent growth hiccup amid Covid resurgence, supply chain disruptions, and further moderation in domestic consumption.”

UBS’s head of emerging market strategy Manik Narain said the move was a fine-tuning rather than a screeching U-turn by the PBOC. Around 400 billion yuan of the 1 trillion the RRR is estimated to be worth is likely to be used to repay existing PBOC ‘Medium-term Lending Facility’ funding, while 700-750 billion of tax payments are also due soon.

But, from a global perspective, it was a pointed reminder that reeling in COVID support measures isn’t going to be a smooth glide for anyone.

“China was first in, first out (with COVID policy support)” Narain said. “So if you are thinking about the global significance, it is possible that the message here is that the PBOC is showing that economies are somewhat fragile and inflation is not likely to be too damaging over the medium term.”

(Graphic: China RRR moves, )

RESPONSE

The PBOC’s move comes amid a rapid re-acceleration of global COVID cases.

At the same time, though, the U.S. Federal Reserve is weighing when to taper its asset purchases and near-zero interest rates it put in place last year and emerging market heavyweights like Brazil, Mexico and Russia are jacking their interest rates up already to address spikes in inflation.

The bond market appears to be responding to the turn in China’s rate cycle by pricing in lower interest rates over the medium term. Even prior to the RRR announcement, hints earlier this week that a cut was coming led China’s 10-year government bond yield to post its biggest weekly decline this year.

Many China watchers believe pent-up COVID demand has now peaked and its growth rates will now moderate, weighed down by weakening exports, surging producer price inflation and Beijing’s continued crackdown on the property market.

The economy is still expected to grow more than 8% this year, however, against the government’s modest growth target of over 6%, suggesting there is no big pressure to step up easing.

“We expect fiscal policy to remain focused on specific sectors most affected by the pandemic like small companies. We also expect macro prudential tightening on the property market to remain in place,” said Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at Ashmore Group.

UBS’s Narain said another take away from of Friday’s move was that other big emerging markets were likely to see it as sign of things to come in their own economies.

“If I am the head of the central bank of Mexico or Brazil and have already been hiking rates, it is also telling me that the (interest rate) hiking cycle is probably going to be shallow.”

(Graphic: China total social financing, )

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Interest Rates#Rrr#Inflation#Pboc#Covid#Morgan Stanley#Covid#Lending Facility#The U S Federal Reserve#Rrr#Ashmore Group#Ubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Economywibqam.com

China’s cabinet to use RRR cuts to support real economy – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. The central bank has been trying to cool credit growth to curb debt risks, keeping borrowing costs low...
Chinainews.co.uk

100 years of the Chinese Communist Party and it’s plunging its people back into darkness

This week, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th birthday with traditional communist militarist fanfare. The CCP leadership were keen to tell a story of how the party had transformed a humiliated impoverished nation into a global superpower in just a century. There is of course some truth to this tale of China’s remarkable transformation.
Chinabitcoin.com

China Opens Digital Yuan Whitelist for Ten Million Citizens

The Chinese government is taking its digital yuan test one step further. Now, 10 million users will be able to test and use the currency after applying to join a whitelist in selected state banks. This new phase of the test aims to detect possible problems in a more broad testing environment. China is preparing its user base and its digital yuan technology to be used in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics.
Economyraleighnews.net

China's Zhejiang aims to boost digital economy

HANGZHOU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has set a goal of bringing the added value of digital economy to about 60 percent of its GDP by 2025. According to the province's 14th Five Year Plan on the development of digital economy, industrial chains and clusters of digital security, integrated circuits, and high-end software will be constructed by 2025, with the number of valid patents in digital economy reaching 80,000.
RetailCNBC

China's economy sees new pockets of growth in rising shopping trends

Chinese brands were able to adapt more quickly to local trends than foreign brands last year, according to the latest "China Shopper Report" from Bain & Company and Kantar Worldpanel. People living in smaller cities were also more willing to spend last year than those living in large ones, the...
U.K.FXStreet.com

China’s Premier Li calls for deeper cooperation with UK, vows to open economy

China’s Premier Li Keqiang is looking to stabilize the relationship with the UK, calling for deeper cooperation and communication amid simmering political relations. “Stable China-UK relations can help safeguard free and fair trade and promote global economic recovery” at a time of many uncertainties in international affairs.”. “China will continue...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

China’s push to vaccinate its nationals abroad helps local economies - Global Times

(July 5): China's overseas vaccine program, known as the "spring sprout" program, that aims to ensure its nationals across the globe receive vaccines timely, is also supporting China-assisted projects and Chinese firms' operations abroad, some business representatives told the Global Times. The early resumption of these China-invested firms and industrial...
Businesstechstartups.com

China is acquiring UK’s largest and last remaining advanced chip factory in England as global semiconductor shortage continues

While everyone is talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage is another global crisis that has been brewing for over six months now. Technology has permeated every facet of our lives. We now depend on semiconductors for almost everything we use. They are embedded in home appliances, smart devices, cars, among others.
POTUSFortune

China needs $21 trillion in debt financing to meet its climate goals. Here’s one way to chip away at that sum

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a target for China to reach “peak” emissions by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060. Meeting that goal is ambitious—and expensive. Investment bank China International Capital Corporation estimates China needs a staggering $21 trillion of debt financing over the next 40 years to meet its climate goals.
EconomyKITV.com

China's economy is still growing. But the recovery is slowing down

China's economy is still growing, but the pace of its recovery slowed in the second quarter as the country contended with surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. GDP grew 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
EconomyCNN

This is why American companies still want to be in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — It's difficult for American companies to operate in China. But the latest data on the country's economy underscores why, for many firms, it's still worth it.
Economywincountry.com

China’s economy grows more slowly than expected in second quarter

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday, as higher raw material costs hurt factory activity and new COVID-19 outbreaks curbed consumer spending. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.9% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, compared with...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

China’s Economy Shows Mixed Second-Quarter Momentum

Amid rising commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, the economy in China saw a slowdown from April through June from its accelerated pace between January and March of this year, according to a government press release on Thursday (July 15). “China’s economy sustained a steady recovery with the production and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S. interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus infections overseas. Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of recent data showed China's economic recovery might have peaked but remained on track, easing some worries about the world's second largest economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening from the previous fix of 6.4640. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, reversing six straight weeks of declines. Some traders said the yuan's broad trend continued to follow the dollar's movements but swung in a thinner range, as investors looked for clues to the authorities' policy stance. Market participants are split over whether the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday. Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system. "We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023, followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4," Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note. "That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer than one year." Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the LPR would stay steady this month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578 from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.466 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6216 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Community Policy