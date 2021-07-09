Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Planning money proposed for streetcar extension to Walker's Point

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 8 days ago
Milwaukee officials proposed $250,000 in planning money for an extension of the downtown streetcar system into the Walker’s Point area south of downtown.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
