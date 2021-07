Black Widow isn’t David Harbour‘s first superhero rodeo, not if you count his starring role in the 2019 Hellboy reboot. That film was a critical and commercial disappointment, and the otherwise affable Harbour has since attributed its failure to “the loudness of the Internet,” with its scores of angry fans who hold the two Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman movies as sacrosanct. Black Widow sees Harbour costumed in crimson again as Alexei Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian, the Russian equivalent of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You would think that donning demon horns as Hellboy would be enough to get a guy in the Halloween spirit, but it’s really this year’s costume, not 2019’s costume, that had him vibing that way.